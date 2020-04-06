Kirana stores feel heat of coronavirus as footfalls decrease; shortage in essential items also likely

The company has stock of essential commodities such as rice, dal, and atta at its stores for next two weeks.

Kirana stores have been witnessing an onslaught of the coronavirus crisis as footfalls have decreased in the wake of lockdown. “In the past one week or so there has been a significant drop as customers are scared to come out of their homes or in some cases they are not even allowed to come out,” Arvind Mediratta, MD & CEO of one of India’s largest B2B sellers, METRO Cash & Carry India, told The Indian Express. While footfalls increased in the initial days with customers stockpiling, the same has not sustained due to disruption in store operations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“Some stores are allowed to stay open only until noon while some stores are allowed to operate for limited hours,” Arvind Mediratta added. For the company’s stores in Surat, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Lucknow and Meerut, permission is given to do home deliveries. However, as METRO also has sister stores in European countries as well, it has learnt several lessons to tide over the crisis. “We have been having regular e-meetings with our headquarters in Germany and other European countries where we have operations to understand the consumption and buying patterns in different stages of coronavirus,” Arvind Mediratta said. The company has stock of essential commodities such as rice, dal, and atta at its stores for next two weeks.

Even then, the company is expecting a shortage in food items such as pulses and whole spices. With restrictions in place on movement of goods from states such as Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, shortage in supplies is likely. “The demand for packaged food products like biscuits and noodles is likely to see a spike but since the production has been hit, there will be a shortage,” he added. Furthermore, there are other challenges as well as production for FMCG companies have come to a grinding halt and manpower issues are also there.