Kiran Mazumdar Shaw is EY Entrepreneur of Year 2019

Biocon chairperson and managing director Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

Biocon chairperson and managing director Kiran Mazumdar Shaw was on Wednesday named the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2019 and will now represent India at the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year Award meet in Monte Carlo from June 4 to 6.

Awards were also announced for nine other categories, a press release said, adding the EY Entrepreneur of The Year Awards is the only global business award programme that is celebrated across 60 countries.

Minister for railways and commerce & industry Piyush Goyal and Minister of state for finance and corporate affairs Anurag Thakur were the chief guest and guest of honour, respectively, at the awards function.

EY India chairman Rajiv Memani said: “The winners of this year come from both long-established and new-age businesses, but what is common to them is how they have transformed their companies or reimagined the entire sector by taking bold bets, and using technology and innovation to delight their customers.”

The winners were selected by an eminent eight-member jury led by Kotak Mahindra Bank MD and CEO Uday Kotak.

The other members are MakeMyTrip founder, group chairman and group CEO Deep Kalra, ChrysCapital co-founder and managing partner Kunal Shroff, TVS Capital Funds founder, chairman and MD Gopal Srinivasan, Advent Private Equity chairman Naina Lal Kidwai, Everstone Group co-founder Sameer Sain, The Sanmar Group deputy chairman Vijay Sankar, and Asian Paints co-promoter Jalaj Dani.

EY Entrepreneur of The Year 2019 winners

EY Entrepreneur of The Year 2019: Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, chairperson and MD, Biocon

Lifetime Achievement: Adi Godrej, chairman, Godrej Group

Category winners

Start-up: Falguni Nayar, founder and CEO, Nykaa E-Retail

Transformational Impact Person of the Year: Tuhin Parikh, senior MD-real estate, Blackstone India

Manufacturing: Arun Bharat Ram, chairman, SRF

Services: Sridhar Vembu, founder and CEO, Zoho Corporation

Financial Services: Yashish Dahiya, CEO and co-founder, PolicyBazaar

Consumer Products & Retail: Kuldip Singh Dhingra, chairman, and Gurbachan Singh Dhingra, vice-chairman, Berger Paints

Life Sciences & Healthcare: Arvind Lal, CMD, and Om Manchanda, CEO, Dr Lal PathLabs

Entrepreneurial CEO: KBS Anand, MD and CEO, Asian Paints

Energy, Real Estate & Infrastructure: Ravi Raheja and Neel Raheja, group presidents, K Raheja Corp