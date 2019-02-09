Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw elected member of US-based NAE

She is the first woman from India to get this honour.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, chairperson and managing director, Biocon has been elected as a member of the US-based National Academy of Engineering (NAE) for her contribution to the development of affordable biopharmaceuticals and the biotechnology industry in India. She is the first woman from India to get this honour. Election to the NAE is among the highest professional distinctions accorded to an engineer. Academy membership honours those who have made outstanding contributions to engineering research, practice, or education, and to the pioneering of new and developing fields of technology, making major advancements in traditional fields of engineering, or developing/implementing innovative approaches to engineering education. The NAE elected 86 new members and 18 foreign members to its 2019 class.

Individuals in the newly elected class will be formally inducted during a ceremony at the NAE’s annual meeting in Washington DC on October 6, 2019. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said, “this is a huge honour. I am humbled to be elected to an institution that provides the leadership and expertise for numerous projects focused on the relationships between engineering, technology, and the quality of life.”