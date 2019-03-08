Kiran Mazumdar Shaw at 11th spot in ‘richest self-made women’ list, only Indian in the list

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is the sole representative of India,

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw at the 11th position is the only Indian in the list of ‘Hurun Richest Self-Made Women in the World 2019’. China ‘property queen’ Wu Yajun, 55, of Longfor is the world’s richest self-made woman with wealth of $9.8 billion, up 13% over the previous year. Property developer Longfor last year achieved sales of $30 billion, up 29%, and has 20,000 employees.

American ‘roofing queen’ Diane Hendricks, 72, is in the second position with $7.5 billion, up 29%. She co-founded ABC supply with her late husband, and is now the largest wholesale distributor of roofs and walls in the US. The second position is shared by ‘Beijing real estate queen’ Chen Lihua, 78, also of $7.5 billion. Chen is best-known for owning a significant chunk of downtown Beijing.

Judy Love, 81, stands fourth with $6.2 billion, up 24%. Judy and her husband Tom had opened their first gas station in Watonga, Oklahoma, in 1964. Judy is the company’s executive secretary and chairman of the Fortune Family Foundation. Three of their four children are currently involved with the company.

Read | Angel tax: Discussions underway over criteria for accredited investors, says DPIIT secretary

China topped the list with 51 female entrepreneurs, followed by the US and the UK.

Mazumdar-Shaw is the sole representative of India, Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and chief researcher, Hurun Report India, said. Kiran with $3.6 billion, saw her wealth decline by 2% during the period under review. She has slipped from the fifth rank to the 11th.

“Although we could find only one self-made woman in the Hurun Global Rich List, it is also important to highlight that women in India are taking active leadership roles in their respective family-run billion-dollar businesses. With the advent of entrepreneurship boom, supported by innovation and technology, we expect to see some of the fastest-growing women-led companies to be in the list in the next few years,” he added.

Also read | Modi’s Rs 6,000 PM-KISAN gift to small farmers may cut poverty by 20%, Kirit Parikh explains

The list has 89 self-made women billionaires, which is more than double that of 5 years ago, but down 13 when compared to last year. With 51 billionaires, China has produced 57% of the world’s self-made women billionaires. The US is second with 18, followed by the UK with 6. According to Hurun Global Rich List, China topped the list with 658 billionaires, 74 more than the US with 584.