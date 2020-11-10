Kinetic Communications launches portable UV sanitising devices

The Indian Air Force was the first customer for the UV Warrior. The products are now being sold across India and being exported to Germany, Switzerland, Austria and UAE.

Kinetic Communications, part of the Kinetic Group, on Monday launched a portable disinfector to sanitise objects and rooms using ultraviolet (UV) ray technology.

The company said the UV Warrior product range will be effective against the novel coronavirus as well other viruses and bacteria such as staphylococcus aureus, salmonella, pseudomonas, H1N1 and rotavirus. These devices could kill 99.9% of the virus within 15 minutes, it said.

Kinetic distributed more than 100 units to hospitals in Pune, including the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital and Research Centre, Bharati Vidyapeeth, Lokmanya, Sayadhri Super Speciality Hospital and Sancheti Hospital.

The product range includes the UV Handy device that sanitises daily objects like vegetables, grocery, mobile phones and other electronic devices, the UV Room device for disinfecting rooms from 100 sq ft to 400 sq ft in size, and the UV Tower for larger areas up to 1,250 sq ft.