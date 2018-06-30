Kia starts training centre at its plant

On Friday, Kia Motors India, a subsidiary of Kia Motor Corp, South Korea, inaugurated a five-acre training facility at its upcoming Anantpur plant in Andhra Pradesh. The company also introduced a basic technical course (BTC) in automobiles for skill development.

This course, Kia said, is designed for anyone who wishes to work in the automobile sector at the entry-level shop-floor workmen position. The collaboration sees Kia partner with AP State Skill Development Corp, as part of Skill India.

Kookhyun Shim, MD & CEO, Kia Motors India, said, “The auto industry is evolving at a fast pace and to match the advanced technology, we need to constantly upgrade the skills of our manpower by providing them a platform that offers training modules. This training centre will not only provide the relevant knowledge, but also empower them to be skilled technicians who can then apply for jobs at Kia and our vendor companies. By end-2018, over 2,000 youth will be trained and a lot of them will be working for us.”

As part of the course, various batches of trainees will simultaneously undergo a five-day BTC training, for which Kia said it has designed 20 workstations that will provide the basic technical skills required. “These work stations, like hand tool identification, curved surface sealant, wheel installation have been designed keeping in view various aspects of the production line. The course runs in two segments—theory and practical training, and testing,” Kia said in a statement. The annual training capacity of BTC is 2,000 students.