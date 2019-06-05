Kia Motors christens its first made-in-India vehicle Seltos

By: |
Chennai | Published: June 5, 2019 12:41:20 AM

Kia Motors manufacturing, kia motors Anantapur, kia motors Andhra PradeshKia Motors’ manufacturing facilities at Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh

Kia Motors, world’s eighth largest automaker, on Tuesday announced the name of its India’s first vehicle mid-SUV — Seltos. Internally codenamed SP2i and based on the concept shown in 2018 Auto Expo, the Seltos promises to bring sophistication, and an innovative detail and design in the mid-SUV segment.

The Seltos will be manufactured at Kia’s modern manufacturing facility at Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh where it will be made for the world. It will have its world premier in India on June 20 and will be officially launched in the second half of 2019.

Manohar Bhat, head (marketing and sales), Kia Motors India, said: “Seltos is all set to redefine the mid-SUV car segment with its eye-catching looks, exclusive segment first features and athletic design. We have spent a lot of time in perfecting our car to suit the taste of the Indian customers and I am glad that this originally India-intended car is so perfect that it compelled us to make Seltos available globally.”

The name ‘Seltos’ is inspired by Greek mythology and the legend of ‘Celtos’, the son of Hercules. Representing the brave and assertive spirit of Celtus, the South Korean firm said the ‘S’ in the car’s adapted name implies speed, sportiness and strength.

It also said its vehicle for India combines the practicality of a mid-SUV with the capabilities of a traditional SUV – all in a compact package, but without compromises.

Aimed at tech-savvy buyers, Kia Motors said Seltos is equipped with a range of connected technologies to maximise convenience, comfort and ease of use.
In April 2017, Kia Motors signed an agreement with Andhra Pradesh government to build a new manufacturing facility in Anantapur district.

Construction of Kia Motors’ first manufacturing facility in India is underway. The manufacturing facility is expected to begin production in the second half of 2019 and has capacity to produce about 300,000 units per year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Kia Motors christens its first made-in-India vehicle Seltos
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
Banking: Loan Loss
NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
'No Helmet, No Petrol' Rule fails in Noida as violators continue to get fuel
'No Helmet, No Petrol' Rule fails in Noida as violators continue to get fuel
Honda CB300R Review: The next big hit for Honda, or is it?
Honda CB300R Review: The next big hit for Honda, or is it?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition