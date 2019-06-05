Kia Motors christens its first made-in-India vehicle Seltos

Kia Motors, world\u2019s eighth largest automaker, on Tuesday announced the name of its India\u2019s first vehicle mid-SUV \u2014 Seltos. Internally codenamed SP2i and based on the concept shown in 2018 Auto Expo, the Seltos promises to bring sophistication, and an innovative detail and design in the mid-SUV segment. The Seltos will be manufactured at Kia\u2019s modern manufacturing facility at Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh where it will be made for the world. It will have its world premier in India on June 20 and will be officially launched in the second half of 2019. Manohar Bhat, head (marketing and sales), Kia Motors India, said: \u201cSeltos is all set to redefine the mid-SUV car segment with its eye-catching looks, exclusive segment first features and athletic design. We have spent a lot of time in perfecting our car to suit the taste of the Indian customers and I am glad that this originally India-intended car is so perfect that it compelled us to make Seltos available globally.\u201d The name \u2018Seltos\u2019 is inspired by Greek mythology and the legend of \u2018Celtos\u2019, the son of Hercules. Representing the brave and assertive spirit of Celtus, the South Korean firm said the \u2018S\u2019 in the car\u2019s adapted name implies speed, sportiness and strength. It also said its vehicle for India combines the practicality of a mid-SUV with the capabilities of a traditional SUV \u2013 all in a compact package, but without compromises. Aimed at tech-savvy buyers, Kia Motors said Seltos is equipped with a range of connected technologies to maximise convenience, comfort and ease of use. In April 2017, Kia Motors signed an agreement with Andhra Pradesh government to build a new manufacturing facility in Anantapur district. Construction of Kia Motors\u2019 first manufacturing facility in India is underway. The manufacturing facility is expected to begin production in the second half of 2019 and has capacity to produce about 300,000 units per year.