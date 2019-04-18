Kia Motors brings brand experience centre to India from South Korea

Kia Motors India is setting up an experience centre in Gurgaon as it seeks to make Indians familiar with the Kia brand and wants them to learn more about Kia cars. The centre will be called Smart Beat.

Yong S Kim, ED and chief sales officer, Kia Motors India, said the experience centre will be like the BEAT 360 brand experience centre in South Korea. In India, it will be a Smart Beat 360, Kim said. Globally, Kia is known for its design and quality and it wants to convey the same message here, he added.

The experience centre in India will be set up by the company and will augment whatever Kia’s dealers do, Kim said.

BEAT 360 is Kia’s first brand experience space that opened in June 2017 offering insights into the Kia brand philosophy. It comes with a café, garden with a putting zone, music lounge and salon, with all of these communicating something about Kia Motors. There are three themed spaces connected by a ‘K-Monument’ and a circular track, which allows visitors to explore Kia cars. Kia cars are also launched from here. This also houses the world’s first mediated reality vehicle experience to introduce Kia’s vehicles through reality and virtual reality.

This is part of the efforts to make the Indian market familiar with the Kia brand and improve the brand recall as it is still unknown in the India. The company has been running a brand campaign since January 2019 and it has already created an impact. The aided brand recall score has gone up from 10 to 35 and the company wants it to be at 50, Kim said.

Kia is planning a start production and commercial launch sometime between July and September this year with trial productions at midway of the mid SUV SP 2i’.