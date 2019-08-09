Kia eyes Seltos export from plant in Andhra Pradesh

The company announced the commencement of mass production of Seltos in India after testing the vehicle over 20 lakh kilometre in different climatic conditions and terrains in India. (Reuters)

South Korean automaker Kia Motors is eyeing export opportunities from its newly-built plant at Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh. The company will be exploring global markets including South Africa and south Asian countries for its SUV model Seltos.

The world’s 8th largest automaker rolled out the production version of its first car for India, Seltos, manufactured at its state-of-the-art facility in Anantapur. The company announced the commencement of mass production of Seltos in India after testing the vehicle over 20 lakh kilometre in different climatic conditions and terrains in India.

“We have got over 23,000 bookings in the last three weeks so far which is claimed to be the highest ever pre-sales booking in the automotive sector,” said Kookhyun Shim, managing director & chief executive officer of Kia Motors India.

“The roll-out of the first Seltos is an emotional moment for all of us and is the symbol of our promise and commitment of Kia to the Indian market,” he added.