KG-D6: RIL, JV partner BP to invest Rs 40,000 crore

RIL said KG-D6 gas production declined by 27% for the year to 67.9 BCF due to natural decline of field and shut-in of two D1D3 and one MA wells. The major challenges faced are associated with reservoir depletion, sand and water influx.

Reliance Industries (RIL), along with its joint venture (JV) partner BP, is planning to invest `40,000 crore over the next three-five years to develop the discovered deepwater resources in the KG-D6 block, the company has said in its FY18 annual report. RIL also said development work for the R-cluster fields has commenced while the field development plans for MJ and satellite-cluster fields have been approved by the government. The company expects the fields to come onstream in the next three to five years.

The three planned projects — R-cluster, satellite cluster and D55 (MJ) fields — are expected to bring onstream additional 30-35 million cubic metres of gas per day, in phases, over 2020-22. RIL said KG-D6 gas production declined by 27% for the year to 67.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcf) due to natural decline of field and shut-in of two D1D3 and one MA wells. The major challenges faced are associated with reservoir depletion, sand and water influx, it said.

RIL’s near-term aim is to maintain wells flowing and sustain production until future projects are commissioned. The company has commissioned onshore terminal booster compressor low low pressure (OTBC LLP) project to enhance recovery and flow assurance. This project will help sustain D1D3 field production by extending life of flowing wells and revival of D1D3 shut-in wells, it said.

Furthermore, the company indicated in its annual report that the production sharing contract (PSC) for the Panna-Mukta block is scheduled to expire in December 2019. RIL stated that after reviewing the future potential and risk profile, the joint venture partners have taken a view of not to progress on seeking extension of the contract and are currently making necessary preparation for handover of the assets to the government’s nominee on expiry of the PSC.

The Panna-Mukta field produced 5.4 million barrels of crude, a reduction of about 13% on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis and 62.1 bcf of natural gas, a reduction of 3% on y-o-y basis. “The fall in production is owing to natural decline in the field, shut in of wells due to equipment issues and unplanned shutdown of the field due to cyclone Ockhi. Loss in production was partially offset by better production optimisation and revival of wells closed due to integrity issues,” RIL said.

Tapti assets are under decommissioning and plugging and abandonment of all the Tapti wells has been completed, RIL said. “Decommissioning activities for the associated facilities have been initiated,” it added.