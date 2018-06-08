Kering’s Gucci aims to steal luxury crown from Louis Vuitton

Gucci said it aims to reach 10 billion euros in annual sales and replace LVMH’s Louis Vuitton as the world’s biggest luxury label. (Image: Reuters)

Italian fashion house Gucci said on Thursday it aims to reach 10 billion euros in annual sales and replace LVMH’s Louis Vuitton as the world’s biggest luxury label. The Gucci brand is reaping the benefits of a radical makeover under designer Alessandro Michele, with a flamboyant style that has won over fashion fans and helped sales surge. Gucci, part of the Kering conglomerate that includes other labels like Saint Laurent, expects eventually to overtake all of its peers including mega-brand Vuitton, owned by Kering’s French rival LVMH.

“We’re in the same league … The question is not if, but when,” Gucci Chief Executive Marco Bizzarri told journalists at a strategy update on Thursday. Last year Gucci, with 6.2 billion euros in sales, came in behind Vuitton – estimated by analysts to bring in over 8 billion euros – as the luxury industry’s number two, in close contention with a few others like Hermes. It did not set a precise timeline for hitting 10 billion euros in revenue, but said it expected sales to grow at twice the market rate in the coming years as it enjoys a renaissance.

The luxury industry, fuelled by Chinese demand, is expected to pick up pace in 2018, with global revenues forecast to expand by 6 to 8 percent at constant currencies, according to a report by consultancy Bain on Thursday. Kering shares however, up more than 35 percent so far this year, closed down 4.15 percent following the strategy update, with other luxury stocks like LVMH or Hermes also falling.