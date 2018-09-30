Kerala’s 1st Drupal Global Training day held at Technopark

Zyxware Technologies is one of the top 10 global code contributors to Drupal. (website)

Kerala IT Secretary M Sivasankar has urged the IT community to help attract large investments to the state for expansion of the technology ecosystem. Inaugurating a training programme on Drupal, one of the most versatile free and open source content management systems, at the Technopark here Saturday, he said the Kerala government has played a unique role in enabling this ecosystem in India. “The state has set a goal of increasing IT exports and creating Kerala, a powerful brand, and an attractive IT investment destination with the presence of major technology companies,” he added.

International Centre for Free and Open Source Software (ICFOSS), an autonomous institution under the Government of Kerala, mandated to promote free and open source software, has organised the training programme ‘Drupal Global Training Day’, (GTD), in partnership with Zyxware Technologies, a Kerala based digital solutions provider. Zyxware Technologies is one of the top 10 global code contributors to Drupal. Thomas P Thomas, CEO Zyxware Technologies and Dr Jayasankar Prasad, Director of ICFOSS, were present on the occasion. This is the first time that such a programme is being held in Kerala, for which ICFOSS has taken the initiative.