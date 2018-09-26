Kerala tourism sector pegs loss due to floods at Rs 2k crore

According to the ministry of tourism, during FY17, there were around 1.09 million foreign tourists in Kerala and 14.67 million domestic tourists.

Kerala tourism lost Rs 2,000 crore in the recent floods with damages due to cancellation of bookings during August-October pegged at Rs 1,500 crore,officials of the Kerala Travel Mart (KTM) Society said on Tuesday.

KTM is the apex body of hoteliers and tour operators who conduct the biennial tourism trade fair.

Abraham George, former president, KTM and expert member of National Tourism Advisory Council (NTAC) said that the infrastructure loss from the floods and consequent landslides in some places is pegged at `500 crore.

“Cancellation of bookings in August and September was huge and the impact is also felt in October.

“During August and September the cancellation was as high as 80%. Domestic tourism has been impacted more when compared with foreign arrivals,” he said.

He added that 95 % of the properties in destinations are back in operation and arrivals have started picking up.

The state has recently conducted a ‘Tourism Readiness Survey’ with a detailed district-wise and destination-wise analysis of places, roads and other modes of connectivity.

Rating agency Care reports that the state had witnessed a fall in MICE tourism due to the liquor ban imposed in FY18 as this led to a shift from Kerala to Sri Lanka and Thailand.

In FY19, tourism has already been affected due the Nipah virus. Now, with the floods, a further fall in tourism is expected for around 6-7 months as the state recovers during the peak tourism season.

Baby Mathew, President, KTM said that the state will soon recoup the losses and estimates a 20 % growth in the coming year due to new products and destinations.

“New products like yoga and new destinations like Jatayu Para would help Kerala to increase footfalls.

“Cruise tourism is expected to help significantly with the Cochin Port constructing a new cruise terminal,” he added.

Cochin Port has also tendered for helicopter service from the port to nearby destinations and the service is expected to start soon.

NABH accreditation for Ayurveda hospitals are also expected to help increase medical tourism, according to KTM officials.

KTM Trade Fair, that showcases the entire spectrum of Kerala’s tourism industry to the world, will be organised in Kochi between September 27 and September 30.

Till date, 545 international tourism buyers from 66 countries and 1,090 domestic tourism buyers have registered for fair.