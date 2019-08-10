Kerala to host India’s first space start-up park

The state government has decided to transfer 20.01 acre land on lease to Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure (KSITIL) for developing the park.

The Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) and the Kerala government have teamed up to set up the country’s first Space Systems Park project to attract global start-ups in the space sector. The park is to come up in Thiruvananthapuram’s Knowledge City.

VSSC director S Somanath and Kerala IT secretary M Sivasankar signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on this new synergy at chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s office this week.

“This partnership will create an ideal ambiance for advanced research and development in space technology,” the chief minister said. The agreement will help the VSSC support the state government’s plan to make the park a major manufacturing hub for space-related technology, research and development.

“The VSSC will provide technical expertise and promote SMEs, start-ups and other partner entities in developing products and services for the space industry,” Somanath said. “Besides tapping the full potential of the state in space research, the Space Park will also generate numerous jobs,” he added. The state government has decided to transfer 20.01 acre land on lease to Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure (KSITIL) for developing the park.