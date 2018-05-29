Kerala Startup Mission offers attractive fellowships: Check details here

Selected candidates will have to closely work with KSUM to achieve its various goals. (Reuters)

Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has announced a set of attractive fellowships, offering opportunities to highly competent candidates to partner with its programmes.

This is aimed at creating a robust and growing startup ecosystem for ventures powered by young entrepreneurs, as envisaged in the IT Policy of the state Government.

Selected candidates will have to closely work with KSUM to achieve its various goals like indentifying people with the potential to create an impact in focus areas through advocacy and active implementation of policy initiatives, a KSUM release said.

They will also have to promote tech entrepreneurship, accelerating the creation of job and wealth by supporting and guiding people with necessary knowledge and motivation.

At the end of one year,they will be the go-to-persons for people, organisation and communities in their respective areas so as to create and lead spin-off programmes through community grants and other relevant supports, the release said.

Under the scheme,opportunitiesare available in various categories like Senior Fellowships, Honorary Fellowships, Fab Fellowship, Bio Fab Fellowship, Research Fellowship (policy and economics, Industry research, ecosystem reports), Junior Fellowship (Women in tech, community development, open source and IEDC leadership development).

Those selected will get attractive financial packages during the period they work with KSUM and each one will be assigned a reporting officer and a host institute based on their project, it said.

The Senior Fellows will be leading specific initiatives which are of high priority in the IT roadmap of Kerala.

They would work very closely with various government departments and bodies and are expected to bring sound domain expertise and connections.

The projects assigned to them are expected to develop into full-scale Special Purpose Vehicles or joint initiatives, involving various stakeholders.

The candidates for senior fellowships should have a minimum of five years working experience in the related field and ready to work 25 to 35 hours a week.

They would get Rs 60,000 to Rs 80,000 a month.

The projects currently open for them include hardware and electronics, Health and MedTech, FinTech, Space Tech, Social and Rural Innovations.