Air Deccan to launch flight services to Ahmedabad from Nashik

Air Deccan. (PTI)

Scheduled commuter airline Air Deccan today said it is planning to launch flight services to Ahmedabad from Nashik as part of its strategy to connect smaller cities with business hubs. The airline, which is owned by Ahmedabad-based GSEC Aviation and Monarch Net worth Capital, also said it plans launch services from Delhi and Kolkata, besides Gujarat, which is already under process.

Air Deccan had commenced operations with services to Jalgaon, Pune and Nashik from Mumbai in December last year under Udan, the government’s regional connectivity scheme (RCS). Later, it had also launched flights to Kolhapur. However, the carrier was forced to suspended services within couple of months due to technical glitch in its aircraft and pilots shortage.

“Air Deccan will soon connect Nashik with Ahmedabad as part of its expansion plans and strategy to link smaller cities with business hubs,” the airline said in a release. Shaishav Shah, managing director of Air Deccan and executive director of GSEC, said the airline will be inducting more aircraft to cater to the active and new sectors.

“Despite having a mixed response so far in operating flights under the RCS scheme, we are very optimistic to adapt and evolve the concept of economical air travel amongst the user, which we as well understand will be a gradual process and it will not be fair to assume patterns and preferences change overnight,” he said.

Shah also said that Air Deccan is planning to operate from Delhi, Kolkata going forward, and is also in the process of operating in Gujarat. Currently Air Odisha, which is jointly owned by SEC Aviation and Monarch Net worth Capital, operates on routes in Gujarat.