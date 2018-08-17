Kerala floods: Talktime loan, free data, phone charging, telcos extend help to stranded – All you need to know

Kerala floods: Heavy rains in Kerala have claimed at least 116 lives so far, which is being seen as the worst disaster in the history of the coastal state. The meteorological department has predicted rains to continue until Saturday, while flood relief activities are underway. In this situation, where hundreds are still stuck, telcos such as Airtel, Vodafone and Idea are doing their bits to help the flood victims.

The special services provided by telecom companies are likely to help the victims that are using social media and Google to seek help or assistance. Meanwhile, TVS has announced to donate Rs 1 crore to the flood relief fund.

Jio: Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio is offering unlimited free calling and data services for its users.

Airtel: Airtel has announced that it will extend Rs 30 talktime credit to its pre-paid customers in Kerala, while those with post-paid connection will get an extension on the deadline for paying the bill. Airtel will also provide 1GB free data services for seven days from the day of activation along with free WiFi services at five relief centres. Moreover, the telecom company is also providing phone charging services and free calling services to all victims in stores located in Thrissur, Calicut, Malappuram, Kannur, Kottayam, Thiruvananthapuram, and Ernakulam.

Vodafone: Vodafone is also providing free data services to its users in the state.

Idea: Along with free data and calling services to flood victims, Idea is also setting up mobile charging facilities at its stores.

Flood victims are using social media to ask for help and pass the information of their location. According to news agency PTI, videos and photos of those stranded in the flood are being circulated on social media along with helpline numbers. In this case, special offers from telcos can be instrumental in keeping people in touch with not just family members but relief teams too.