Kent Alpa + Air Purifier: Say goodbye to indoor pollution

For the past few weeks now, the National Capital Region (NCR) has been enveloped in a thick smog—a deadly cocktail of vehicular emissions, dust from haphazard construction activity and annual crop residue burning in neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana. The level of airborne and invisible tiny particles that harm the most has remained at alarming levels; smog is harmful to both the respiratory (lungs) and cardiovascular (heart) systems. It aggravates heart problems, bronchitis, asthma and other lung problems. Smog reduces lung function even in healthy people.

As a result, not just in the national capital, but also in rest of the country, air purifiers, masks and respirators have been flying off the shelves. After witnessing the response to its three air purifier models, Noida-based Kent RO Systems, is now ready with another model—Kent Alps+ HEPA air purifier with enhanced air quality indicators and priced at Rs 25,000.

First, some clarity on HEPA technology. HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Arrestor) is a type of a mechanical air filter, which removes 99.97% of particles of size less than 0.3 microns in diameter from air passed through it. HEPA uses three different mechanisms—impact, interception and diffusion to catch and trap microscopic particles, which can be commonly found at homes such as dust mites, mould spores, pollen, pet dander and tobacco smoke. These particles have high shelf life and are injurious to health, causing diseases including allergy, asthma, and lung cancer.

Back to the Kent Alps+ air purifier that I have been using for over a week now. The Alps+ is a neat-looking piece of equipment that will not look odd in your living room. I installed the air purifier in my daughter’s bedroom, and, it did a pretty good job. However, keep the doors and windows shut when you switch it on.

The Alps+ air purifier has the ability to monitor, measure the PM 2.5 contents in the air on real time basis and high accuracy and display it on the screen. Furthermore, this model utilises four-stage filtration process that is primary filter, carbon, HEPA and ioniser to filter out air and make it up to 99% clean. With the touch of a button you can easily check the pollution levels before and after use.

The air purifier is extremely sleek and compact in design. It also incorporates features like Intelligent Air Quality Monitoring, filter replacement indicators, child lock and low noise operations. In short, bring this air purifier home and say goodbye to indoor air pollution.

* Estimated street price: Rs 25,000