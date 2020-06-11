Keeping employees engaged, motivated: Salesforce, Cisco pledge community upliftment amidst Covid-19

Companies such as Cisco and Salesforce are rapidly intensifying initiatives to support the community during Covid-19. (Representational image)

By Riya Sethi

As the government proceeds with various programmes to mitigate the effect of Covid-19 on businesses and citizens, the technology industry is also not far behind in doing their bit. Companies such as Cisco and Salesforce are rapidly intensifying initiatives to support the community during Covid-19.

“In unprecedented times like this, our focus at Cisco continues to be keeping our employees’ health and safety at the centre of everything we do and to help and support them through these times,” says Anupam Trehan, director, People and Communities, Cisco India & Saarc. “Be it through our weekly Q&A sessions, consultation with medical experts, a website that has resources employees can leverage as we turn educators at home, or even having fun with our teams, at Cisco we are doing everything that we can to keep our employees excited.”

With enough back-end infrastructure available that helped Cisco to switch to the new working style quickly, the IT giant is now more focused on keeping its workforce happy and productive. For this, the company has launched an Employee Assistance Program and a #LifeOnWebex social media campaign to showcase how creatively the employees are using Cisco Webex. In addition, Cisco has enabled virtual onboarding for its new hires and interns and has committed to pay its hourly workers full pay.

Meanwhile, Salesforce has announced a ‘work from home’ policy for the rest of 2020 for all its employees. “We are continuing to help our customers, partners, communities and employees by providing opportunities to connect and come together at this time. Our Salesforce Care Solutions are being used by nearly 2,000 companies and organisations from 47 countries,” says Shweta Rajpal Kohli, Director, government affairs, Salesforce India. It has launched a new live webinar series ‘B-Well Together’, wherein industry luminaries come together to interact with the employees, along with a new online free resource, WideOpenSchool.org, to support families and educators make a smooth transition to remote learning. Also,it has introduced a global benefit programme called Thriving Mind to help strengthen the emotional health of the people.