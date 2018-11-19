KEC International rated ‘add’; Debt up owing to working capital stress

By: | Published: November 19, 2018 2:52 AM

Showing in Q2 was healthy; earnings revised with a downgrade to ‘Add’; TP cut to Rs 309 from Rs 367.

kec, kec internationalOrder intake grew 12% y-o-y during H1FY19 to Rs 64 bn (excluding Rs 15 bn of Oct’18 orders).

KEC International (KECI) reported 13% y-o-y revenue growth to Rs 29 bn led by 254% y-o-y growth in the railway segment to `4.2 bn and strong execution in civil and solar segments. Supported by Rs 150 mn in forex gain under ‘other expenditure’, margins improved 40bps y-o-y to 10.5%; adjusted for this, the margins work out to 9.9%. Management maintains its revenue growth guidance at 15-20% while raising Ebitda margin guidance to 10.5%.

Execution on transmission & distribution (T&D) under both domestic and SAE has been slow, but is expected to gain traction in H2FY19. Borrowing has doubled vs Q4FY18 to `26.6 bn, impacted by 25% reduction in payables due to Rs 4 bn reduction in acceptances and higher proportion of railway-related jobs. Receipt of certain advances pertaining to the recently won overseas orders including Rs 10-12 bn of receivables from Saudi is expected to reduce the working capital strain.

Order intake grew 12% y-o-y during H1FY19 to Rs 64 bn (excluding Rs 15 bn of Oct’18 orders). Including the Bangladesh order, the orderbook stood at `201 bn (2x TTM sales) providing growth visibility. Civil and railways are emerging as promising segments, which are expected to fuel growth. We factor in a revenue CAGR of 16% and earnings CAGR of 15% over FY18-FY20e.
Downgrade to Add: Stress on working capital leading to higher debt will depress RoE and increase interest payment; hence we downgrade the stock from Buy to Add with a revised target price of `309, valuing it at 13x FY20e earnings.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. KEC International rated ‘add’; Debt up owing to working capital stress
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition