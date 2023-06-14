KEC International bags orders worth Rs 1373 crore across its business verticals

Construction engineering company KEC International on Wednesday said that it has bagged orders worth Rs 1373 crore across its various businesses. “KEC International Ltd., a global infrastructure EPC major and an RPG Group Company, has secured new orders of Rs 1373 crore across its various businesses,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company has received orders from railways, residential and commercial building segments, transmission and distribution, and also for cables in India and overseas. “We are pleased with the new order wins secured across our business verticals, especially in Railways,” said Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International Ltd.

For the railways segment, the company has secured orders in the technologically enabled and conventional or emerging segments in India. These include orders for signaling and telecommunication for Automatic Block Signaling (ABS) system; and orders for 2 x 25 kV Overhead Electrification (OHE) and associated works for speed upgradation.

In the civil segment, KEC International said, the business has secured orders in the residential and commercial building segments in India. In transmission and distribution (T&D) business, KEC International has secured projects in India and Americas. These include 400 kV transmission line order in India, supply of towers in India and the United States of America, and supply of towers, hardware and poles in the Americas, secured by its subsidiary, SAE Towers. In the cables segment as well, the company has secured orders for various types of cables in India and overseas.

“In line with the Government’s focus on increasing capacity, speed and safety of the Indian Railway network, we have forayed in the emerging segment of Automatic Block Signaling (ABS) to increase line capacity through automation. Our Civil business continues to witness an exponential growth trajectory which is reflected in the orders secured. The repeat order in T&D from an existing private developer reaffirms the growth of the India T&D business. We are also witnessing good traction in the tower supply orders, especially in North America,” said Vimal Kejriwal. KEC International has presence in the verticals of power transmission and distribution, railways, civil, urban infrastructure, solar, smart infrastructure, oil & gas pipelines, and cables.