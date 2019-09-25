Kaveri Seed board approves Rs 196 crore share buyback

The buyback size excludes transaction cost like brokerage, applicable taxes such as securities transaction tax, GST, buyback tax, stamp duty, among others.

The board of Kaveri Seed Company has approved the share buyback of up to 28 lakh shares, or 4.44% of equity shares, aggregating to Rs 196 crore. The issue will be priced at Rs 700 per share, which is a 28% premium to Tuesday’s close of Rs 547.40 on BSE.

The buyback size excludes transaction cost like brokerage, applicable taxes such as securities transaction tax, GST, buyback tax, stamp duty, among others. The buyback offer size represents 20.01% and 20.14% of the aggregate of the fully paid-up equity capital and free reserves (including securities premium account) as per the latest audited standalone and consolidated balance sheet of the company for the financial year ended March 31, 2019, respectively.

The promoters and promoter group, which hold 55.09% of the existing equity share capital, also intend to participate in the proposed buyback. The board also considered continuation of GV Bhaskar Rao as MD, who will turn 70 years on June 5, 2020.