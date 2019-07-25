Karur Vysya Bank net rises 59%

Signalling strain in asset quality, the bank has registered gross NPA of Rs 4,511 crore (9.17%) in the quarter as against Rs 3,563 crore (7.44%) in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) on Wednesday reported a 59% increase in its net profit at Rs 73 crore for the first quarter of FY20, compared with Rs 46 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Total income of the bank stood at Rs 1,762.37 crore as against Rs 1,697.40 crore, registering a growth of 3.8%.

