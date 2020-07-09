Karur Vysya Bank forms partnership with Bajaj Allianz Life

The insurer’s products will be available at the bank’s 780 branch offices across the country.

Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) has entered into a corporate agency partnership with Bajaj Allianz Life to offer the life insurance solutions of the latter to its customers. The insurer’s products will be available at the bank’s 780 branch offices across the country.

J Natarajan, president & COO, KVB, said “KVB has been aligned with Bajaj Allianz to market their non-life products since the past 17 years. When KVB wanted to provide additional options to customers for

their life insurance needs, Bajaj Allianz Life emerged as a natural choice. KVB has been attracting new clientele through its end-to-end paperless digital journey by granting in-principle sanctions for retail loans in 15 minutes. These customers, besides existing ones, too would now not need to look beyond KVB for the entire range of financial requirements.”

Tarun Chugh, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz Life, said: “We are pleased to partner with a customer-centric brand like Karur Vysya Bank, which, like us, is committed to meet financial goals of its customers. Our partnership will help make value-packed and affordable life insurance solutions accessible to a

large number of people. With our tech-enabled servicing solutions and comprehensive life insurance products, we look forward in enabling the life goals of KVB customers.”

Under this partnership, all retail and group products of Bajaj Allianz Life will now be made available to the bank’s customers.