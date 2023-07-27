Karnataka transport minister vows to end ‘illegal’ Rapido bikes

By Anees Hussain

Karnataka Transport Minister, Ramalinga Reddy has verbally agreed to bring an end to “illegal” Rapido bike taxis in the state, according to Tanveer Pasha, president, of the drivers and owners’ association for Ola, Uber and TaxiforSure. The minister had an eight hour-meeting with The Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Associations on Monday. The Federation claims that the Rapido bike taxis do not possess proper licences from the state government.

Reddy has called for a meeting between Ola-Uber representatives sometime next week, Pasha said. He pointed out that drivers of Uber and Ola vehicles were not being compensated for outstation long-distance drives.

Pasha confirmed to FE that he minister has assured the federation that of its 30 demands, 28 would be met in the next three days. The rest of the demands would be discussed with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on August 10, they added. “We were given verbal assurance by the Minister that Rapido motorbike-taxis will be brought to an end,” said Nataraj , President of the Bus Drivers Association.

The Karnataka High Court had, on August 11, 2021, directed the transport authorities not to take any “coercive action” against Rapido’s bike-taxi service. The state government has been preparing to approach the High Court with a plea to vacate its stay that restrains State transport authorities from acting against app-based bike hailing services,like Rapido and Uber MOTO, in Bengaluru. Rapido and Uber did not immediately respond to a request for response on the matter.

Nataraj emphasised that the Federations’ effort remained on urging the Minister to take note of the Supreme Court’s order in May on the matter of legitimacy of bike-taxis in Delhi where it has urged the Delhi government to draw out a regulatory policy around the operation of bike-taxis in the state. In its set of demands The Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Associations has also named RedBus, AbhiBus, who are being challenged on the matter of charging more than 5% commission charge on online booking.RedBus and AbhiBus did not immediately respond to a request for comments