Karnataka to launch website for queries related to industries

September 12, 2020 7:59 PM

Shettar said to enable ease of doing business and attract investments in the industrial sector the Government has taken several steps such as a single window for investors and simplified processes.

“It is a matter of pride that Karnataka has become the first state in the country to amend Industries (Facilitation) Act for Small, Medium and Large-Scale industries,” he added.

The Karnataka government will soon launch a website to answer all the queries of prospective entrepreneurs relating to industries, Major and Medium Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar said on Saturday. Inaugurating the Karnataka Chapter of the Foreign Investor Council, the minister said the state government with the aim of attracting more investments in the industries sector and setting up more industries in the state was giving special attention to this sector.

"It is a matter of pride that Karnataka has become the first state in the country to amend Industries (Facilitation) Act for Small, Medium and Large-Scale industries," he added.

Shettar said to enable ease of doing business and attract investments in the industrial sector the Government has taken several steps such as a single window for investors and simplified processes. The single-point website will answer all queries relating to industries, he added.

Representatives of Foreign Investors Forum, Foreign Investors Council and Deputy Consul General of Japan in Karnataka participated in the event.

