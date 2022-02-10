Karan Adani meets Mamata Banerjee, discusses possible investment

At the meeting, held two months before the state government’s annual global business summit, discussions were held on constructing the proposed deep sea port at Tajpur and Karan Adani, who is the chief executive officer of APSEZ, showed keenness, a top government official said.

At the meeting, held two months before the state government’s annual global business summit, discussions were held on constructing the proposed deep sea port at Tajpur and Karan Adani, who is the chief executive officer of Adani Ports and SEZ Limited (APSEZ), showed keenness, he told PTI.



Discussions were also held on possible investments in the Deocha-Pachami coal mining project, he said.

Senior state government officers, including chief secretary H K Dwivedi were present at the meeting held at the secretariat.

The Bengal government has already floated the tender for Tajpur deep sea port and the last date of submission is February 15.

“Tenders will be opened 48 hours after the submission. So far 10 companies have shown interest in constructing the deep sea port in Tajpur,” another senior official confirmed.

Gautam Adani had met Banerjee at the state secretariat in December and held discussions on different investments in the state.