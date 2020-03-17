Kandla port bans landing of sewage of ships from coronavirus-hit countries

Formerly known as Kandla Port Trust, DPT has recently surpassed last financial year’s cargo handling of 115 million tonne (MT). (Representative image)

On account of outbreak and spread of coronavirus globally, Deendayal Port Trust (DPT), India’s largest port (by volume of cargo being handled) situated on the Gulf of Kutch, has banned landing of sewage and garbage of ships coming from coronavirus-affected countries.

Confirming the development, T Srinivasa, deputy conservator of DPT, said that the DPT management has put ban on landing of sewage and garbage of those ships and vessels which are coming from China, Italy, Japan, Iran and all other countries affected by coronavirus.

The ban is temporary till further notice, Srinivasa said, adding, “As per the government of India’s guideline, DPT’s medical team is screening all the crew members of ships being anchored at the port. Moreover, landing permits for crew members have been restricted as part of the precautionary measures.”

DPT has also initiated an awareness campaign for its employees and those connected with the day-to-day work at the port. An advisory has also been issued to keep the port clean and maintain safe distance with the crew members of the ships coming from other countries.

Sources in DPT said that though there wouldn’t be much impact on the traffic being handled at the port for the current fiscal, but if the pandemic would continue for the longer period, there would be reduction of container traffic by 30-35% in the next financial year 2020-21.

Formerly known as Kandla Port Trust, DPT has recently surpassed last financial year’s cargo handling of 115 million tonne (MT). “With nearly a fortnight to go, hopefully DPT will also cross the 2019-20 target of 119 MT in the coming days. The port handled 453.98 lakh tonne dry cargo during the current fiscal against the last year’s 427.61 lakh tonne. In the case of liquid cargo, the port handled over 150 tonne against last year’s around 137 lakh tonne.