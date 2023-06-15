Kamal Kishore Chatiwal takes charge as managing director of IGL

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on Thursday said that Kamal Kishore Chatiwal has been nominated by GAIL (India) Limited as Managing Director of IGL, with effect from June June 15, 2023. “Kamal Kishore Chatiwal has been nominated by GAIL (India) Limited as Managing Director of Indraprastha Gas Limited,” IGL said in a regulatory filing. He has taken over charge from Sanjay Kumar who has ceased to be the director and managing director with effect from June 15, 2023.

Kamal Kishore Chatiwal has a B. Tech degree in Chemical Engineering from IIT, Delhi. He has over 32 years of experience in the oil & gas sector particularly in project execution and commissioning of mega petrochemical projects, operation & maintenance of gas processing units, natural gas compressor station and cross-country LPG pipeline. He has also acquired management and leadership knowledge through the Executive Management program from IIM-Bangalore, IIM-Lucknow and ISB-Hyderabad. Chatiwal had joined GAIL (India) Ltd in 1990 and prior to joining IGL as managing director, he was working as executive director (O&M) & head of zonal marketing, Jaipur.

Earlier, IGL had posted its fiscal fourth quarter results with net profit down 8.8 per cent at Rs 329.75 crore on a standalone basis from Rs 361.60 crore. It posted a 53.2 per cent surge in revenue from operations to Rs 4,042.33 crore in Q4 FY23 over Q4 FY22. “While compressed natural gas (CNG) registered sales volume growth of 8 per cent, piped natural gas (PNG) showed overall sales volume growth of 3 per cent during the quarter,” the company had said.

The overall sales volume was 743 mmscm in Q4 of 2022-23 as compared to 697 mmscm in Q4 of 2021-22 showing a growth of 7 per cent. However, EBITDA or operating income fell 7 per cent from Rs 500 crore to Rs 466 crore in the fourth quarter.

For the full fiscal year ended March 2023, IGL’s gross turnover was Rs 15,542.67 crore as compared to Rs 8,443 crore in FY22 showing a growth of 84 per cent. The average daily gas sale during the fiscal was 8.09 mmscmd as compared to 6.99 mmscmd in FY22 showing a growth of 16 per cent. While CNG volumes registered a growth of 20 per cent in the fiscal, PNG sales volumes were up by 6 per cent in 2022-23 over the previous fiscal.