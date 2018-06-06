Kamal Haasan bats for Kaala release in Karnataka, says fans waiting to watch Rajinikanth’s film

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan. (ANI)

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan today came out in support of superstar Rajinikanth, saying the film must be screened across theatres in Karnataka, as fans are eagerly awaiting its release. Kaala is slated to be released across the country tomorrow. “Vishwaroopam was also banned in Karnataka, the film chambers in respective states had to sort it out. There are many fans eagerly waiting for Rajini’s film to be released there. Just like the farmers’ issues need a conversation, so do films,” Kamal Haasan was quoted as saying.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court refused to stay the release of the movie. Hearing the matter, an apex court bench told the petitioner’s lawyer that everyone was waiting for the release of the film and it did not want to interfere with its release. The bench comprising justices A K Goel and Ashok Bhushan refused to accept the plea by K S Rajashekaran, who sought to restrain the release of the film.

On Tuesday, Rajinikanth had appealed to Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to provide necessary security at all theatres in the state showing the movie.

The film has been facing huge protests from pro-Kannada groups, who are demanding a ban on the film in the state. These groups are protesting on the issue of Cauvery river. The makers of the film had also approached the Karnataka High Court which said that nobody can force an exhibitor to screen or not screen the movie. The court had also asked the film producers to submit a list of theatres to the state where security is needed. After the direction of the court, CM Kumaraswamy said that although the timing isn’t right, he would follow the court order.

“As the head of the Karnataka government, I have to implement the direction of High Court, it’s my responsibility. But according to my observations as an individual, in this kind of atmosphere, it isn’t good on the part of producer/distributor to release the movie,” ANI quoted the Karnataka chief minister as saying yesterday.