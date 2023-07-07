Kalyan Jewellers to open 20 showrooms in non-south markets before Diwali 

Kalyan Jewellers on Friday said it plans to open 20 new showrooms across non-south markets before Diwali. The company is targeting to add 52 showrooms during current fiscal year. Total 12 stores were opened in these markets in the recently concluded quarter.

“We …. expect to launch 20 new showrooms across non-south markets before Diwali,” Kalyan Jewellers said in a regulatory filing. The company also expects to launch the first FOCO (Franchisee Owned Company Operated) showroom in the Middle East during second quarter of current fiscal year, it added. That apart, Kalyan Jewellers plans to launch 20 physical showrooms of Candere, an online jewellery platform, during the next six months.

“We are upbeat about the upcoming new showroom launches and are gearing up with fresh collections and campaigns for the upcoming festive and wedding season across the country starting with Onam towards the end of the current quarter,” the company said. As of June 30, 2023, the company’s total number of showrooms across India and the Middle East stands at 194.