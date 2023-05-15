scorecardresearch
Kalyan Jewellers reports flat Q4 margins on higher costs

Kalyan Jewellers reported an 18% increase in overall revenue, to 33.82 billion rupees, helped by new showroom launches outside of its core markets in south India.

Written by Reuters
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd's core profit margins remain unchanged year-over-year.

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd’s core profit margins remain unchanged year-over-year, it said on Monday, as higher costs dulled the effect of higher revenue and record-high gold prices, sending the company’s shares down as much as 4.2%. On the other hand, the Tata Group-owned Titan Co Ltd recently reported that its core profit margin increased as gold prices rose sharply in the second half of the January-March quarter. Kalyan Jewellers reported an 18% increase in overall revenue, to 33.82 billion rupees ($413.6 million), helped by new showroom launches outside of its core markets in south India.

The revenue jump was offset by a near 18% growth in the Thrissur, Kerala-based company’s expenses as well. That led to its earnings before interest, tax, and amortisation (EBITDA) margins staying flat at around 7.6%. Kalyan Jewellers also decided to sell two company-owned aircraft in an effort to lower its non-essential costs.

However, it had to write down the value of the aircraft by 332.5 million rupees, which led to a 3% drop in its profit to 700.9 million rupees. Excluding that, its profit rose 33.5%. Kalyan Jewellers said it was seeing encouraging trends for the current quarter on the back of the wedding season and Akshaya Tritiya – an Indian festival considered auspicious for investments in gold in April. Moreover, analysts expect gold prices to stay near all-time highs in the coming months as central banks stop raising interest rates and investors buy bullion as a hedge against economic uncertainty. Kalyan Jewellers’ shares, which were higher before the results, were last down around 2%. 

First published on: 15-05-2023 at 18:10 IST

