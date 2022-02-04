Kalyan Jewellers Q3 net profit grows 16% to Rs 135 crore

Ramesh Kalyanaraman, executive director, said the Q3 performance has been very satisfying with strong momentum in revenue and footfalls across geographies.

Kalyan Jewellers has reported a 16% year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in its consolidated net profit to Rs 135 crore for the third quarter due to higher footfalls and margin expansion. Total revenue was at Rs 3,435 crore, compared with Rs 2,936 crore for the year-ago period.

The revenue growth from the India business was approximately 15% during Q3. Total standalone revenue for the company (India) was Rs 2,880 crore, against Rs 2,497 crore in the year-ago period. The standalone net profit from the India operations during stood at Rs 118 crore, compared with Rs 94 crore in Q3FY21.

Total revenue from the West Asia operations stood at Rs 515 crore, against Rs 417 crore for the same period last year. The net profit stood at Rs 16 crore, against Rs 12 crore in Q3FY21.

The revenue for e-commerce division, Candere, was Rs 47 crore against Rs 34 crore, a growth of 40%.