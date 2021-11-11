Kalyan Jewellers’ Q2 net at Rs 69 crore

The Thrissur-based company had reported a consolidated loss of Rs 136 crore in the Q2 of FY21. Consolidated revenue grew by 61% in Q2FY22 compared to Q2FY21.

Jewellery retailer Kalyan Jewellers on Wednesday reported a second quarter consolidated net profit of Rs 69 crore, with consumer sentiments improving in key markets.

The Thrissur-based company had reported a consolidated loss of Rs 136 crore in the Q2 of FY21. Consolidated revenue grew by 61% in Q2FY22 compared to Q2FY21.

Total revenue for the quarter was Rs 2,889 crore, compared to a total revenue of Rs 1,798 crore for the same period during the last financial year.

Standalone net profit for the second quarter is reported at Rs 68 crore as against Rs 29 crore in Q2FY21. The revenue growth in India was approximately 61%.