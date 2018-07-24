Kalyan Jewellers apologises to bankers for ad starring Bachchan, daughter Nanda

Representative Image

Kalyan Jewellers has tendered an apology for its ad starring Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Malayalam actor Manju Warrier. The jewellery group has come out with a statement, assuring that the ad will be removed from all media immediately. “We understand that the advertisement has hurt sentiments of some people including members of our esteemed banking community. Any such hurtful interpretation being drawn is unintended. We state that the creative advertisement was a work of fiction and not a reflection of banking employees at large,” said the Kalyan Jewelers statement.

It added that the Jewellers “sincerely regret the inadvertent hurt caused and withdraw the advertisement from all media with immediate effect”. “Along with crores of Indians, we acknowledge the valuable contribution of the banking community to our country,” Kalyan Jewellers executive director Ramesh Kalyanaraman said in the statement.