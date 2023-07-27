scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Kalpataru Projects International, it arms bag orders worth Rs 2,261 crore

These new contracts include orders in the T&D (transmission and distribution) business of Rs 2,036 crore in overseas markets.

Written by PTI
Updated:
Kalpataru Projects International
These new contracts include orders in the T&D (transmission and distribution) business of Rs 2,036 crore in overseas markets. (Representational image)

Kalpataru Projects International and its arms have bagged orders worth Rs 2,261 crore.”Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL) & its international subsidiaries have secured new orders/notification of awards of Rs 2,261 crore,” a company statement said.

These new contracts include orders in the T&D (transmission and distribution) business of Rs 2,036 crore in overseas markets. Besides, it also got a cross-country oil & gas pipeline project in India of Rs 225 crore.

Also Read

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said in the statement, “We are pleased with the consistent order inflows in our T&D business. The new orders in the T&D business have strengthened our order book and improved our market position in the international markets.” The oil & gas business continues to strengthen its order book with a new order from a very reputed client. These orders will significantly contribute towards our targeted growth going forward, he added.

Also Read
Also Read

KPIL is one of the largest specialized EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) companies engaged in power transmission & distribution, buildings & factories, water supply & irrigation, railways, oil & gas pipelines, urban mobility (flyovers & metro rail), highways and airports. IT is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has presence in 70 nations.

More Stories on
industry news

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 27-07-2023 at 13:17 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS