Kalpataru Projects International, it arms bag orders worth Rs 2,261 crore

Kalpataru Projects International and its arms have bagged orders worth Rs 2,261 crore.”Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL) & its international subsidiaries have secured new orders/notification of awards of Rs 2,261 crore,” a company statement said.

These new contracts include orders in the T&D (transmission and distribution) business of Rs 2,036 crore in overseas markets. Besides, it also got a cross-country oil & gas pipeline project in India of Rs 225 crore.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said in the statement, “We are pleased with the consistent order inflows in our T&D business. The new orders in the T&D business have strengthened our order book and improved our market position in the international markets.” The oil & gas business continues to strengthen its order book with a new order from a very reputed client. These orders will significantly contribute towards our targeted growth going forward, he added.

KPIL is one of the largest specialized EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) companies engaged in power transmission & distribution, buildings & factories, water supply & irrigation, railways, oil & gas pipelines, urban mobility (flyovers & metro rail), highways and airports. IT is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has presence in 70 nations.