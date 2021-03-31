Kalpataru Power Transmission bags new orders worth Rs 625 cr

KPTL's international subsidiary has also secured new power transmission projects in Europe. (Representational image)

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) on Wednesday said it has secured new orders worth Rs 625 crore in domestic and overseas markets. The company said it has won orders in power transmission and railways business.

In a regulatory filing, Kalpataru Power Transmission said it has secured new orders/notification of award of about Rs 625 crore. The company said it has won orders from Africa in the power transmission business and an order for railway electrification in India. KPTL’s international subsidiary has also secured new power transmission projects in Europe.

KPTL Managing Director and CEO Manish Mohnot said: “The new orders in the transmission and distribution (T&D) business provide us with a strategic entry in a new country in the African market, demonstrating sheer focus on strengthening our presence in key markets”.

Mohnot said the company’s order wins for 2020-21 has reached around Rs 8,500 crore at standalone level and has exceeded Rs 16,000 crore at consolidated level. Shares of Kalpataru Power Transmission were trading 1.44 per cent higher at Rs 382.90 apiece on BSE.