Kalpataru Power successfully commissions Alipurduar-Siliguri line

New Delhi | Published: January 17, 2020 11:31:50 AM

Alipurduar Transmission Ltd (ATL) has connected the Alipurduar - Siliguri line with the interconnection facilities of the grid, the EPC company engaged in power transmission and distribution, said in a regulatory filing.

In March 2019, Alipurduar Transmission Ltd had commissioned the Kishanganj – Darbhanga line. With this connection of Alipurduar-Siliguri line, the project has reached full commissioning, the company said.

In March 2019, Alipurduar Transmission Ltd had commissioned the Kishanganj – Darbhanga line. With this connection of Alipurduar-Siliguri line, the project has reached full commissioning, the company said.

The transmission line will improve access to power and contribute to the development of the states of Bihar and West Bengal, the filing noted. ATL was set up as part of inter-state transmission system for strengthening and transfer of power from new hydroelectric power projects in Bhutan to India. The project involved design, financing, construction, commissioning, operation and maintenance of 325 kms of 400 KV transmission line.

ATL won this project on build, own, operate and maintain (BOOM) basis through competitive bidding process from REC Transmission Projects Company limited (RECTPCL) for a period of 35 years.

“It gives us immense pride to complete and commission both the elements of the ATL Transmission Asset,” KPTL President (Long Term Assets and PPP) Pawan Kant said. The shares of Kalpataru Power Transmission were trading at Rs 452 a piece on BSE in the morning trade, up 2.97 per cent.

