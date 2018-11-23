Kalpataru Power: Maintain ‘buy’; target price Rs 430

By: | Published: November 23, 2018 2:37 AM

With revenue visibility of 2.2x TTM revenues and structural drivers in place to spur railways and oil & gas pipeline spending, KPP is ideally placed to clock 20% plus EPS CAGR over FY18-20E.

KPP has invested ~Rs 12 billion plus in various assets/businesses, of which 60% is in real estate and transmission BOOT assets. (Representational photo)

During a recent interaction, Kalpataru Power (KPP) MD & DEO Manish Mohnot expressed confidence in sustenance of the healthy earnings traction over the near to medium term. Key takeaways: 1) unbundling of balance sheet is one of the key focus areas, which if successful, can potentially release Rs 10 billion plus equity; 2) management is confident of the railways’ (Rs 250 billion plus) ordering potential & envisages it to be a major growth driver; 3) overall working capital days likely to remain under control at 100 with D/E of <1x; and 4) faster turnaround in loss-making businesses is expected to keep loss funding in check.

We continue to remain positive and believe attractive valuations (12x FY20E EPS), strong revenue visibility (2.2xFY19E revenues) and balance sheet restructuring triggers will keep the stock ticking. Maintain ‘buy’ with a target price of Rs 430.

KPP has invested ~Rs 12 billion plus in various assets/businesses, of which 60% is in real estate and transmission BOOT assets. We believe it will be difficult incrementally to fund BOOT assets from an EPC balance sheet and hence, unbundling of the complex balance sheet is one of the key focus areas.

Broadly, all KPP businesses are on a robust growth trajectory (2.2x revenue visibility) and the management expects robust order inflow traction as well. KPP estimates electrification and civil jobs in railways to present a whopping Rs 250 billion ordering opportunity over the next 2-3 years. While Asean and Africa orders are compensating for the slowdown in PGCIL orders, the management expects domestic transmission capex to make a strong comeback after FY20. The JMC business, too, remains resilient with 3.5x revenue visibility and 10% plus margin.

