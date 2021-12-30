  • MORE MARKET STATS

Kalpataru Power bags orders worth Rs 1,560 crore

Written By PTI
According to the statement, the orders include those from India, Africa, CIS and South America in the power transmission business. Besides, KPTL's international subsidiary has secured new power transmission projects in Europe. (Representational image)

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd on Thursday said that it has bagged new orders worth Rs 1,560 crore. “Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited (KPTL), a leading global EPC player in the power and infrastructure contracting sector, has secured new orders/notifications of award of Rs 1,560 crores,” the company said in a statement.

According to the statement, the orders include those from India, Africa, CIS and South America in the power transmission business. Besides, KPTL’s international subsidiary has secured new power transmission projects in Europe.

Manish Mohnot, MD and CEO, KPTL said: ”We are delighted with the new order wins, especially that all these orders are in our core power T&D business. These orders in the T&D business reaffirms our confidence in the strong growth of this business going forward. With reduced volatility and good visibility across all our businesses, we are confident to reach our targeted margin and build a strong order book”.

