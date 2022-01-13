  • MORE MARKET STATS

Jyotiraditya Scindia holds meet with airlines chiefs on increasing wide-body planes, resolving regulatory issues

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta, SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh and chiefs of other airlines were present in the virtual meeting with Scindia.

Written By PTI
Wide-body planes have bigger fuel tanks, larger seating capacity and can travel longer distances. (File)
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday held a meeting with the chiefs of Indian carriers on various issues, including increasing the number of wide-body planes and resolving regulatory concerns.

Wide-body planes like A350 have bigger fuel tanks, larger seating capacity and they can travel to longer distances as compared to narrow-body aircraft like A320.

Scindia said on Twitter, “Held a detailed discussion with the airlines advisory group on issues ranging from increasing wide-body aircraft fleet and making India an international hub to aircraft leasing, alongside regulatory issues.

“We’re committed towards nursing the sector back to health and re-injecting growth,” he added.

