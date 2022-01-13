Jyotiraditya Scindia holds meet with airlines chiefs on increasing wide-body planes, resolving regulatory issues

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta, SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh and chiefs of other airlines were present in the virtual meeting with Scindia.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday held a meeting with the chiefs of Indian carriers on various issues, including increasing the number of wide-body planes and resolving regulatory concerns.

Wide-body planes like A350 have bigger fuel tanks, larger seating capacity and they can travel to longer distances as compared to narrow-body aircraft like A320.

Scindia said on Twitter, “Held a detailed discussion with the airlines advisory group on issues ranging from increasing wide-body aircraft fleet and making India an international hub to aircraft leasing, alongside regulatory issues.

“We’re committed towards nursing the sector back to health and re-injecting growth,” he added.

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta, SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh and chiefs of other airlines were present in the virtual meeting with Scindia.