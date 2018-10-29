Jyothy Laboratories rated ‘Add’; Quality of earnings in Q2 was weak

EPS forecasts cut marginally; ‘Add’ retained on reasonable valuations with TP at Rs 210
JYL reported ahead-of expectation Ebitda and PAT for 2QFY19 but the quality of the earnings print was weak. Profit outperformance was driven primarily by low A&P spends. Revenue growth was weak and missed expectations by a good margin. Management has toned down its revenue growth guidance for FY2019e a tad (to 12-14% from 15% earlier). We cut our EPS forecasts marginally but retain our fair value target of Rs 210. Add stays.
Q2FY19 earnings print a mixed bag: Ahead-of-expectations Ebitda and PAT delivery notwithstanding, we would term JYL’s Q2FY19 print weak. Revenues grew a modest 7% y-o-y off a low base and missed our estimate by 7%. Gross margins expanded 156 bps to 45.9% aided by (a) low base and (b) a better mix as the low-margin HI business saw a sharp revenue decline. Ebitda of Rs 732 m (+14% y-o-y, 7% 2-year CAGR) was ahead of our expected `704 mn, largely on the back of lower-than expected A&P and other expenses.
Cut estimates marginally; retain Add on reasonable valuations: Our FY19-21e EPS estimates see a modest 0.2-2.6% cut. We retain Add with an unchanged fair value target of Rs 210/share (DCF-based; implies a 30X September 2020e PE).
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.