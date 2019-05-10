Jyothy Lab announces succession plan, to appoint MR Jyothy as MD

Published: May 10, 2019 8:15:57 PM

On being given a new role, Jyothi said, "My top priorities will be to further strengthen the power brands with enhanced focused towards innovation and continuous research and development."

Jyothy, who is with the company for the last 14 years, was chief marketing officer and whole-time director of Jyothy Laboratories in her last held position.

Jyothy Laboratories Ltd Friday announced its succession plan with M R Jyothy, daughter of company’s chairman and managing director M P Ramachandran, slated to take over as its managing director from April 1 next year. “Her appointment comes with effect from April 1, 2020. M P Ramachandran continues to serve as the chairman emeritus of the company,” the company said. Jyothy, who is with the company for the last 14 years, was chief marketing officer and whole-time director of Jyothy Laboratories in her last held position.

Commenting on the development, Ramachandran said: “I am very happy that the next generation is ready to take charge… I am very confident that my daughter M R Jyothy as managing director will deliver results to all the stakeholders of the company.” Jyothy has expertise in marketing and brand communication and was instrumental in integrating brands like Henko, Pril and Margo and has successfully handled the post acquisition operations of Henkel India, a company state said.

On being given a new role, Jyothi said, “My top priorities will be to further strengthen the power brands with enhanced focused towards innovation and continuous research and development.” Jyothy Laboratories is present in segments like fabric care, dishwash, household insecticide and personal care. The Mumbai-based company, which had reported a revenue of Rs 1,768.88 crore in 2018-19, sells products under brands such as Ujala, Maxo, Exo, Henko, Pril, Margo, Neem, Chek and Mr White. Meanwhile, Jyothy Laboratories also unveiled its new logo on Friday.

