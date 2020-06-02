Justice goes online: Coronavirus lockdown shows why courts must go digital to resolve issues

In light of the extension and the Hon’ble Supreme Court’s Order to explore video conferencing for hearings, High Courts across the country aim to create avenues for litigants to file and hear matters online.

World is at the centre of the worst healthcare crisis in the history of mankind. Millions of healthcare workers have taken up the resilient task to save billions. Odds of extending the lockdown are higher than not, which is an absolute necessity, expected to safeguard citizens of this country. This extended lockdown is adding to a pile of disputes both criminal as well as civil. Economy is looking at a plethora of disputes emanating from housing, employment, family law, domestic violence, taxation, and other contractual obligations. Court remains accessible to dispense justice in matters pertaining to life and personal liberty and other kinds of urgent matters.

The Supreme Court on April 6, 2020 passed a slew of directions for all courts across the country to extensively use video-conferencing for judicial proceedings. They also said that the congregation of lawyers and litigants must be suspended to maintain social distancing amid coronavirus pandemic. SC has also urged all the High Courts across the country to adopt Video Conferencing as a method to conduct its functioning.

In light of the extension and the Hon’ble Supreme Court’s Order to explore video conferencing for hearings, High Courts across the country aim to create avenues for litigants to file and hear matters online. E-Court’s mission project remains the largest undertaking to make courts digitized in order to increase the efficiency and efficacy of the judiciary. This mission has been divided into 3 phases and currently, we are in phase II. In Phase III of the eCourts Project, consolidation and growth using technological advancements are envisioned including migration to the cloud, big data mining, processing through blockchain technology, Video Conferencing, and artificial intelligence. Video Conferencing for all the Courts with Jails is an important task in Phase II of the Project, however, it is yet to be completed.

While the threat of COVID-19 forces another extension in the National Lockdown, the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi has already expanded its functioning to include hearing on all kinds of Urgent Matters via Video Conferencing. It is expected that regular matters may also be shifted to VC mode in the coming months.

On the taxation front also, Finance Ministry has recently issued instructions requiring officers to hold a personal hearing in respect of customs law, central excise, and service tax laws through video conferencing facility. These non-conventional measures have been adopted under MHA directives of social distancing and reduced physical presence. This would ensure that ongoing customs, excise, and service tax work of appeals and adjudication is completed expeditiously for quick delivery of justice. On the lines of these instructions, the government is also planning the use of modern communication technology permitting tax officers to interact with taxpayers under the GST regime to use video conferencing facilities. Departmental GST audits may be completed with the help of online business communication apps like Zoom, Google, Microsoft meetings, skype, causing least inconvenience to the taxpayers.

On the corporate affairs front, the national company law tribunal has also initiated hearing of urgent matters on video conferencing facility from the last week of April. With lockdown 3.0, NCLT may plan on hearing of routine matters also on video conferencing facilities. Infrastructure with the judiciary and quasi-judicial bodies is expected to face numerous challenges in the times to come, some of which are discussed below:

On the day of reopening of the physical filing counter or an online portal for all applications, petitions, and suits, the number of filings is expected to be much higher. There is a serious threat of clogging the entire system once the full system starts working post-lockdown. Hopefully, all such applications would be accepted in a staggered manner.

There are inherent limitations of Video Conferencing which is expected to harm the delivery of justice. Counsels, advisors, and Litigants may not have adequate Internet speed and accessibility to participate in an online Video Conference. Making available any document to the Court/tribunal, especially related to proposed issues, case laws, circulars/notifications, and other additional evidence would not be an easy task. Scheduling precise time to litigants is not possible and thereby, they together with legal counsels will have to be on online waiting lists for their matter to be taken up. Recording of evidence and cross-examination over video conferencing would also be a cumbersome task.

Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court has held that Citizen’s inability to access courts or any other adjudicatory mechanism provided for determination of rights and obligations is bound to result in denial of the guarantees given under Article 14 of the constitution of India. Absence of any adjudicatory mechanism or the inadequacy of such mechanism, needless to say, is bound to prevent people from enforcement of their fundamental rights. These are desperate times and need desperate measures to shift the judiciary to a digital platform.

Pandemic is here to stay with us for a much longer time and thereby effective mechanism of justice systems to be restarted across the country in all the courts as well as other quasi-judicial bodies. Litigants and advocates need to train them for the future of digital litigation. The entire system of justice needs to be restructured and re-innovated around the digital tools so as to ensure quick and effective delivery of justice to the aggrieved without any much delay.