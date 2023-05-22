JUSTDOGS: One-stop shop for your furry friend

Very few have the privilege of turning their passion into a successful venture. Proud pet parents Ashish and Poorvi Anthony, have turned their love for dogs into India’s leading omni channel pet care retail—JUSTDOGS. What started as a small store in Ahmedabad has grown into a retail empire, with annual revenue of over Rs 110 crore (FY2022-23) and a customer base of close to half a million. The pet care retailer also has a loyal base of 19,000+ recurring customers through e-commerce platforms. The brand has expanded to 50+ stores across India, an e-commerce platform, and a mobile app. With a goal to expand its retail presence to 150 stores across the country by 2025, the company has its loyal customers (man’s best friend) wagging their tails.

The pet care market in India has witnessed rapid growth over the past few years, and is poised for robust growth in future. Analysts peg the market to reach Rs 210,000 crore by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 19% from 2022 to 2032. Naturally, for the two co-founders at JUSTDOGS, this means to seize the opportunity to improve customer satisfaction, build loyalty and prevent customer loss.

“We started JUSTDOGS (in 2011) because we saw a gap in the market for a reliable and convenient pet retail chain that catered to the needs of pet parents,” said Poorvi Anthony, the co-founder. “As pet lovers ourselves, we understood the problems that pet parents face when it comes to finding the right information for their furry friends.”

Ashish is a first-generation entrepreneur and trained K9 specialist from the Police Dog Centre; his better half, Poorvi Anthony, is a certified master groomer from Vanity Fur Canada. The duo envisioned their venture’s growth on their shared passion for pets. They aimed to create a one-stop solution for all pet-related needs, where pet parents could get a range of products and services that would help make the pet parenting journey easier.

In the span of a decade, JUSTDOGS has built a strong reputation for its range of high-quality offerings and good customer service. The omnichannel pet retail chain provides food, toys, accessories, training and grooming, and has 50 outlets across the country. The pet care retailer doubled its number of stores over the last one year and has created a loyal customer base of over two million happy pet parents.

Recently, the company opened new retail stores in Nagpur and New Delhi to expand presence in Maharashtra and North India. The brand has a strong base of customers in the online space through its e-commerce platform and mobile app.

Presently, JUSTDOGS has achieved a revenue of Rs 100 crore in FY23, with an exit annual recurring revenue (ARR) of Rs 145 crore and a group revenue of Rs 170 crore. This objective will be pursued through the establishment of new stores, an intensified online presence, and the implementation of an app designed to engage with the customer base.

In March 2022, the pet care retailer secured its inaugural funding, with Sixth Sense Ventures investing $7 million. The company’s future endeavours are concentrated on expanding its presence across Tier 1 and Tier 2+ cities through an omnichannel methodology. Ashish Anthony, co-founder & director, JUSTDOGS, said, “We also launched our private label across sub-categories, which now commands 15% of store share. Our omni-channel presence has enabled us to drive logistics cost efficiency for online delivery and maintain quality customer service.”

GROWING NETWORK

* Provides food, toys, accessories, training & grooming

* Reaches out to customers via physical stores, e-commerce platform, mobile app

* Posted revenue of Rs 110 crore in FY23

* Targets to have 150 retail stores by 2025, up from 50 at present