June 2022 biggest month for travel, this Rajasthan city tops list of India’s favourite destinations: OYO study

June 2022 was the biggest month for travel since the pandemic, according to OYO’s World Tourism Day Study. Analysis of booking data studied by OYO between January and September 2022 shows a 62 per cent increase in leisure tourism as compared to the same period in the previous year. June saw the highest increase in demand as compared to last year. At the same time last year, travel confidence was at a record low even though states were gradually opening up their borders for tourism.

Jaipur, Varanasi top list as most booked

Leisure tourism is a major contributor to the Indian economy, and there are visible signs of revival in the industry, owing to a higher level of consumer confidence along with the unprecedented pent-up demand for travel. Jaipur and Varanasi top the list of India’s favourite leisure destinations. Kochi, Varanasi, and Visakhapatnam also saw a rise in demand as some of the most booked travel destinations. There is an increasing inclination toward heritage cities followed by beach destinations. Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kolkata, and Chennai were the top business destinations for the first and second quarters of 2022.

Major shifts in travel habits

“There’s a major shift in travel habits and sentiments. Unplanned vacations, shorter stays at the very last minute, exploring nearby and offbeat destinations are all very relevant trends today. Flexibility tops the list. Providing consumers with access at their disposal, the choice to make travel decisions on their own terms, convenience and personalisation are all elements to being the consumer’s travel partner today,” commented Shreerang Godbole, Chief Service Officer & SVP – Product, OYO about changing trends in travel.

Travel scenario for the festive season

The Festive season is expected to “give a shot in the arm to the small and medium local hospitality businesses,” according to the report. OYO predicts that Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Kolkata will witness the highest travel demand. Among leisure spots, Jaipur, Goa, and Nagpur are expected to benefit from the surge. An analysis of 100 destinations reveals that a majority, 25 per cent of hill stations are preferred during the festive season between October and December 2022, with 10 per cent for beaches and 20 per cent for heritage cities.

Global travel trends

The Netherlands, Denmark, Belgium, Austria and France are the most sought-after travel destinations across Europe, which has witnessed an uptick in cross-country travel. In the United States, nearly 55 per cent of respondents prefer locations near natural reserves, lakes, etc. and 14 per cent prefer beaches.