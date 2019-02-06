Jubilant FoodWorks to pay 0.25 percent royalty for trade mark to promoter group firm

Source: Reuters

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd, which operates Dominos Pizza and Dunkin’ Donuts chains across the country, Tuesday said it would pay a corporate royalty to its promoter group firm Jubilant Enpro Pvt Ltd.

The company’s board had approved payment of royalty for using the brand name of Jubilant, the company said in a BSE filing.

“The board of directors of the company has approved the payment of a corporate brand royalty to Jubilant Enpro Pvt. Ltd. (a promoter group company), which owns the corporate brand name ‘JUBILANT’,” the company said.

It further added: “The royalty payment will enable the group to help protect, nurture and enhance the corporate brand name ‘JUBILANT’ and the group’s image globally. It has been decided to pay 0.25 per cent of the consolidated revenue of the company effective FY20 as royalty.”

Jubilant FoodWorks is part of Jubilant Bhartia Group and operates a network of 1,200 Domino’s Pizza restaurants across 271 cities (as of December 31, 2018).

The company and its subsidiary have the exclusive rights to develop and operate Domino’s Pizza brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal. Currently, it operates in India and Sri Lanka. The company also has exclusive rights for developing and operating Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants for India and has 32 Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants across 10 cities in India (as of December 31, 2018).