Jubilant Foodworks reports 46 per cent rise in Q3 net profit

Domino’s Pizza stores reported a 14.6% y-o-y increase in same store sales growth (SSG), ahead of analysts’ expectations.

By Kritika Agarwal

Jubilant Foodworks on Wednesday reported a 46.2% year-on-year increase in net profits at Rs 96.5 crore for the quarter ended December 2018. Profits were driven by a smart rise in net sales of 16.8% y-o-y in Q3FY19 to Rs 929.05 crore.

Domino’s Pizza stores reported a 14.6% y-o-y increase in same store sales growth (SSG), ahead of analysts’ expectations. Dunkin’ Donuts reported break-even performance in the quarter, ahead of the targeted Q4FY19, a statement from the company said.

The company’s Ebitda margins rose 120bps y-o-y in Q3FY19 to 18.4%, a seven year high. Consequently, the EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) rose 24.6% to Rs 170.6 crore.

Pratik Pota, chief executive officer, Jubilant FoodWorks, on a conference call with analysts attributed the strong margins to a tight control on operating costs, better operating leverage and same-store growth. “We are confident of the prospects ahead and that is evident in the 35 new Domino’s stores that we opened in Q3, the highest in eleven quarters,” Pota said.

Analysts were concerned about the sharp rise in costs, especially other expenses. Pota explained that costs had risen partly due to inflation, volume expansion and an increase in marketing an advertisement costs. Staff costs rose nearly 12% y-o-y during the quarter.

The quick service restaurant, which runs the Domino’s Pizza and Dunkin’ Donuts chains, added new products to its portfolio including a multigrain crust and four new side dishes.

Over the past nine months, the company has closed six Domino’s Pizza stores and six Dunkin Donuts stores. Following this, it now operates 1,200 Domino’s Pizza outlets across 271 cities and 32 Dunkin Donuts stores in 10 cities.

In the September 2018 quarter, Jubilant had added 24 Domino’s stores, the highest number of store expansion after six quarters. Dunkin’ Donuts had seen a further rationalisation of its stores and five Dunkin’ Donuts stores were shut.

In Q2FY19, the revenue growth momentum had been stronger-than-expected at SSG at 20.5%. Shares of the company on Wednesday closed at Rs 1,198.75, up by 0.26% on the BSE.