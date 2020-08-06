Jubilant FoodWorks enters FMCG space with launch of ready-to-cook sauces, pastes

Jubilant FoodWorks said it plans to expand product availability by adding more e-commerce platforms as well as retailing through supermarkets and hypermarkets in the near future.

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd, which operates Domino’s Pizza and Dunkin’ Donuts outlets in India, on Thursday announced its entry in FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) segment with a range of ready-to-cook sauces, gravies and pastes. Jubilant FoodWorks, through its new brand ‘ChefBoss’, has launched a range of sauces and pastes, and will initially be exclusively available for consumers across e-commerce portals.

In a regulatory filing, Jubilant FoodWorks said it is entering “into the Rs 500 crore ready-to-cook segment with the launch of a new brand, ‘ChefBoss’. The ‘ChefBoss’ range of sauces and pastes includes eight different products across two types of cuisines (Indian and Chinese)”.

The company said online sale of products will shortly start with Amazon (National), Flipkart Supermart (NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru) and Milkbasket (NCR). Jubilant FoodWorks said it plans to expand product availability by adding more e-commerce platforms as well as retailing through supermarkets and hypermarkets in the near future.

Shyam S Bhartia, chairman, and Hari S Bhartia, co-chairman, Jubilant FoodWorks, said, “We are delighted to enter the Indian FMCG segment with ‘ChefBoss’. This brand is based on our sound understanding of the Indian consumers’ taste preferences and our commitment to provide the best quality products.

“Our research suggests that consumer now, more than ever before, are looking to explore and add new dishes to their cooking. We believe ready to cook products that are quick and easy to make, are the right solution to aide consumers in the endeavor to broaden their culinary expertise.”

The product range is priced between Rs 75 to Rs 100 per pack.