Jubilant Foodworks brings US fried chicken brand Popeyes to India with flagship store, in-house delivery

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd, the franchisee for Domino’s Pizza and Dunkin Donuts in India, has launched the US fried chicken brand Popeyes in India, with its first restaurant in Bengaluru’s Koramangala today. Popeyes will, in the coming days, open two more stores in New BEL Road and Kammanahalli. The brand will have its own app (Android and iOS) and mobile website for customers to be able to order from their homes. In order to ensure a smooth delivery experience, Jubilant has built its own in-house delivery fleet with 100 per cent use of e-bikes.

What’s on the platter?

Founded in 1972, Louisiana born Popeyes is known for its spicy New Orleans style fried chicken & chicken sandwich, and will be offering its Louisiana-style chicken to the Indian consumers. “Popeyes is known for its traditional and unique technique of hand breading, battering, and marinating its fresh chicken for 12 hours in bold Cajun seasonings. The Cajun seasoning has a blend of cayenne pepper, garlic, onion, black pepper, celery and white pepper and offers a bold and flavourful culinary experience,” said Pratik Pota, CEO and Wholetime Director, Jubilant Foodworks Ltd.

“At JFL, we are committed to bringing the best in taste and quality from across the globe to excite the discerning Indian taste buds. The unique, delicious, and wholesome Cajun flavours of Popeyes are certain to appeal to the Indian audience. Over the years, Popeyes has emerged as one of the most loved brands across the globe, and we aspire to recreate that same excitement and loyalty for Popeyes and its signature dishes in India as well,” he added.

The Indian menu at Popeyes will feature an array of vegetarian options as well. It will also have Rice Bowls and Wraps as part of the wholesome meal options to ensure all guests enjoy the Popeyes Cajun experience. The entire India menu has no MSG, and the chicken is antibiotic-free.

Popeyes has been one of America’s most popular and fastest growing Chicken brands and a competition to KFC. The two brands have been, in the States, compared by consumers and industry professionals for a long time now and the former’s entry in India will create a fresh competition to this already established brand in the segment. Popeyes has over 3,500 restaurants in the US and around the world.